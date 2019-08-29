Posted: Aug 29, 2019 10:50 AMUpdated: Aug 29, 2019 10:50 AM

Garrett Giles

Many legislative changes in the medical marijuana realm have finally gone into effect as of Thursday.

Bartlesville’s Senator Julie Daniels who has worked extensively on the Medical Marijuana Working Group in the past worked on some of the legislation that has taken over. She said that questions will continue to arise and legislation to regulate the medical marijuana program in Oklahoma will keep coming down throughout the years, which is not an uncommon practice.

Under House Bill 2612 – otherwise known as the Unity Bill – things like reduced fees for veterans needing medical marijuana, application processing, and residency requirements have changed. The veteran fee sets a reduced application fee of $20 for disabled veterans. As for application processing, the timeline for review of business applications has been extended to 90 business days.

Residency requirements are a different animal. HB 2612 changes Oklahoma residency to mean an Oklahoma residency of 2 years preceding date of application for medical marijuana. It also requires a 5-year continuance as an Oklahoma resident during the 25 years preceding the date of application.

Schools are also defined by the Unity Bill to include preschools for the purposes of the 1,000-feet requirement for dispensaries. The term "school" does not include homeschool, daycare or childcare facility. For a more in-depth look at the medical marijuana legislative changes in rules and regulations - click here.

Beginning on Friday, Nov. 1st, Senate Bill 882 will establish waste facility licenses and permits as a new license category. Under State Question 788 that went into effect in July 2018, a person 18-year or older would need to apply for a medical marijuana license with the Oklahoma State Department of Health after receiving a note from their doctor. $100 is also required to obtain a license.

Officials say since applications became available, thousands of Oklahomans have applied for licenses.