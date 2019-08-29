Posted: Aug 29, 2019 1:37 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2019 1:37 PM

Max Gross

A mistrial was declared in the state’s case against 18-year-old Levi Wheeler. Wheeler is facing four charges of lewd molestation and one count forcible sodomy for incidents that occurred in March through May 2017. Wheeler was 16 years old when the alleged incidents took place. The alleged victims are two and six-years-old.

The trial took place this week and ultimately the jury could not reach a consensus. In Oklahoma criminal court all twelve jurors must reach a unanimous decision. Wheeler’s case will re-tried in December.