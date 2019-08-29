Posted: Aug 29, 2019 2:17 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2019 2:23 PM

Garrett Giles

25 Bartlesville residents have been participating in an event put on by police department this week.

Police Chief Tracy Roles said the BPD and the folks involved have started their 11-week Citizen's Police Academy courses. He said all the people taking the courses have been really receptive, they have asked excellent questions and they seem to be really engaged in the program.

This has led to a successful first week for the program. Chief Roles said attendees in the program were introduced to the K-9 Unit this week. A general overview of the Bartlesville Police Department was also given. Next week, participants in the Citizen's Police Academy will learn about DUI enforcement and Miranda Rights.

The application deadline for the program was July 31st and the 25 members in the Citizen's Police Academy can attend the event. Chief Roles said it is awesome to see people who are interested in the inner working of the BPD. He said this is the first Citizen Police Academy that they have hosted in quite some time, but that they are excited to be back on track.

(Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Police)