Posted: Aug 29, 2019 2:46 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2019 3:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is working in conjunction with the Bartlesville Police Department after the Sheriff's Office received a phone call from a landowner who had located a deceased man along highway 123 and county road 2300.

At this time, the man hasn't been identified and the death is suspicious in nature. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden says this is an ongoing investigation.

We will have more on this story when updates become available.