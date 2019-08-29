Posted: Aug 29, 2019 2:54 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2019 2:54 PM

Max Gross

An Ocheleta man is causing concern in the community according to Washington County District Attorney’s office. Anthony Robinson was charged with failing to register as a sex offender. It is alleged that Robinson has not registered since September 2018.

Robinson was convicted of producing and distributing child pornography in federal court in January 2005. The DA has been contacted by multiple members of the community about concerns with Robinson interacting with young children. His bond was set at $25,000.