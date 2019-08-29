Posted: Aug 29, 2019 3:04 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2019 3:08 PM

Garrett Giles

Jail administrator Travis Hurd has resigned from his position at the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Scott Owen said he worked for the WCSO for 19-years. He said the military veteran submitted his resignation two weeks ago because he decided to continue his education and potential pursue a career in the private sector.

Overall, Sheriff Owen, who has worked with Hurd for the last nine years, said Hurd is resigning on good terms. A plaque was presented and a reception was held at the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday for Hurd to celebrate his service.

Sheriff Owen said a selection process for a new jail administrator is near finalization. He said a current supervisor – likely a Patrol Division Sergeant with jail experience – will be considered. The administrative role could be filled within a week.

As the Sheriff put it, Hurd would always be welcome to make a return if he chose to do so. He said Hurd's experience and leadership will be missed.