News
Washington County
Posted: Aug 29, 2019 3:04 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2019 3:08 PM
Hurd Resigns from His Role as County Jail Administrator
Jail administrator Travis Hurd has resigned from his position at the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Scott Owen said he worked for the WCSO for 19-years. He said the military veteran submitted his resignation two weeks ago because he decided to continue his education and potential pursue a career in the private sector.
Overall, Sheriff Owen, who has worked with Hurd for the last nine years, said Hurd is resigning on good terms. A plaque was presented and a reception was held at the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday for Hurd to celebrate his service.
Sheriff Owen said a selection process for a new jail administrator is near finalization. He said a current supervisor – likely a Patrol Division Sergeant with jail experience – will be considered. The administrative role could be filled within a week.
As the Sheriff put it, Hurd would always be welcome to make a return if he chose to do so. He said Hurd's experience and leadership will be missed.
« Back to News