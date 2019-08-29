Posted: Aug 29, 2019 3:16 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2019 3:23 PM

Garrett Giles

The Copan Firework show put on by the Copan Community Action Team will be held this weekend.

CCAT member Larry Kane said last spring's flooding at Copan Lake where the show has been held for the last 10 years postponed this year's event until now. He said all the roads leading to the launch site and all the campgrounds were flooded around the lake.

When speaking about the event, Kane said they will sell their remaining 4th of July t-shirts for the event for $10 apiece. He said there may have been a delay in people buying t-shirts because of the delay in this year's fireworks show.

As for the Copan Community Action Team, Kane said they do a lot to give back to their community. He said they give $200 grants to their school teachers each year. They have donated $35,000 to the volunteer fire department and installed playground equipment at the park in Copan as well.

Kane said scrap metal pick-ups and bingo nights are some fundraiser events that they put on as well. The money is then dispersed back into the community.

If you would like to be a volunteer, you can call Kane at 918.907.1221. Fireworks will be shot off around 9:00 p.m. at the Copan Lake beach on Saturday, Aug. 31st. Boats are welcome on the lake.

To get to the beach, you will want to head west from the first intersection past the the Copan Handi-Mart located at 600 S. Caney St. in Copan. Eventually, you will head north for a mile before you head back west to the lake.