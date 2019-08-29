Posted: Aug 29, 2019 3:29 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2019 3:29 PM

Ty Loftis

A substitute teacher at Pawhuska Elementary School made a threat toward a student Thursday morning. Superintendent David Cash explains the sequence of events that led to Nancysu Herron's arrest later in the afternoon.

Cash wants to be clear that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated at Pawhuska Public Schools.

This is the second threat made against Pawhuska Schools in the last week. Former Pawhuska student Justin Boone threatened to shoot up the school last Thursday.