Posted: Aug 29, 2019 4:35 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2019 4:39 PM

Tom Davis

U.S. Representative Kevin Hern (R-OK) District 1 stopped in at the Washington County Adult Center in Dewey, OK Thursday morning for Coffee with a Congressman. Audeince members wrote down questions that were then asked by KWON's Tom Davis. Listen to the Q and A event here: