Posted: Aug 30, 2019 11:22 AMUpdated: Aug 30, 2019 11:30 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will consider an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Certificate of Compliance when they meet after the Labor Day holiday.

They will also consider a pauper’s affidavit for indigent burial. Later, a declaration of surplus from Community Development for a 2012 Jeep Patriot may receive action.

Lastly, the Commissioners will acknowledge the receipt of a requisitioning officer for the County Assessor’s Office.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd at the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone in Bartlesville. The meeting is set for 9:00 a.m.