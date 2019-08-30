Posted: Aug 30, 2019 12:46 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2019 12:47 PM

Dewey Fire has hosted a National Registry Emergency Medical Responder class at the Dewey Fire station since Aug. 10th.

Dewey Fire has enjoyed hosting the class, which has been taught by longtime Bartlesville area Paramedic Ron Sweeden. Ron was also a Bartlesville Police officer for many years.

Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade said they are excited to not only provide training for their responders, but to other area agencies they have built a great relationship and partnership with. Agencies represented in the EMR class are the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Bartlesville Police Department, the Wann Fire Dept., the Ochelata Fire Department and a healthcare professional, in addition to 7 Dewey Firemen. Some of the guys involved in the class cover multiple roles, being law enforcement officers and Dewey Firemen.

Emergency Medical Responders provide immediate lifesaving care to critical patients who access the emergency medical services system. EMRs have the knowledge and skills necessary to provide immediate lifesaving interventions while awaiting additional EMS resources to arrive.

EMRs also provide assistance to higher-level personnel at the scene of emergencies and during transport. Emergency Medical Responders are a vital part of the comprehensive EMS response. Under medical oversight, Emergency Medical Responders perform basic interventions with minimal equipment.

The course will conclude on Sept. 28th.