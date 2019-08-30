Posted: Aug 30, 2019 1:51 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2019 1:51 PM

Garrett Giles and Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is working in conjunction with the Bartlesville Police Department after the Sheriff's Office received a phone call from a landowner who had located a deceased man along Highway 123 and County Road 2300 on Thursday.

According to report, the victim was identified as 19-year-old Lakenvian Jernigan. Reports further state he died from an apparent gunshot wound.

We have reported that Jernigan has allegedly been involved in multiple cases where he would appear in the Washington County Courthouse. One case revolved around a drive-by shooting last January, and Jernigan pleaded guilty.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said this is a going investigation. We will have more when it becomes available.