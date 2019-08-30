Posted: Aug 30, 2019 2:21 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2019 2:32 PM

An FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association training was held at the Bartlesville Police Department this week.

Police Chief Tracy Roles explained what courses were presented to their staff and many others when they hosted the training session in Bartlesville. He said it was important for the BPD staff to participate in these courses so they can expand their knowledge on how they will lead their department well into the future.

The LEEDA classes through the FBI offers a three part leadership course surrounding supervisory leadership, executive leadership and command leadership. Communication, leading today's generation and being an active listener was covered in the courses, too.

Chief Roles said hosting the training has been good for the police department and that they took advantage of the high level courses. Because they hosted the event, the BPD didn't have to pay the $700 per officer to have officers to participate in the training.

Three officers took part in the FBI LEEDA program this week. Those officers include: Cpt. Kevin Ickleberry, Lt. Chris Mims, and Lt. Glen McClintock.

Captain Kevin Ickleberry told Police Chief Tracy Roles about his time after every day of the event. He told Chief Roles that it has been relevant for his job and needed for their entire command staff at the BPD.

Overall, everyone that was involved agreed that it was relevant to everything a police department faces today. They were very impressed with the matters that were discussed.

(Photo Courtesy: Bartlesville Police)