Posted: Aug 30, 2019 2:28 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2019 2:32 PM

The on-going Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over program concludes late Monday, Sept. 2nd.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and County Deputies will be out and about looking for impaired and distracted driving. He said extra deputies will be out on do saturation patrols and that they will not be doing checkpoints.

That means that the Sheriff's Office will have more patrol deputies out and about the County primarily attending to traffic in addition to regular patrols. Washington County Sheriff Deputies will be out Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. until the event concludes on Labor Day Weekend (Tuesday, Sept. 3). They will be on Fridays and Saturday's from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Sheriff Owen said the goal is to protect everyone. He said that is why they are out and about, and you can expect more programs like this through the fall as we draw closer to 2020.