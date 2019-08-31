Posted: Aug 31, 2019 3:01 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2019 3:02 PM

Garrett Giles

Amendments to City of Dewey’s 2019-2020 Fiscal Year Budget may be made when the Dewey City Council next convenes.

Miscellaneous revenue and ad valorem collections may be included to cause an increase in revenues in the fiscal year budget for the City. The G.O. Debt, and other services and fees would increase expenditures in the fiscal year budget for Dewey if they are approved.

The Dewey City Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue in Dewey. The meeting is set for 7:00 p.m.