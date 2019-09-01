Posted: Sep 01, 2019 3:14 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2019 3:14 PM

Garrett Giles

Councilman Trevor Dorsey will present a bid for a Sooner Park Pavilion when the Bartlesville City Council gets together after the holiday weekend.

A proposal from Jon Lindblom of Safari Smile for the instillation of an 18-hole disc golf course on property owned by the City of Bartlesville will be discussed later in the meeting. Action on Change Order #1 with Jonesplan LLC for the Tower Center at Unity Square Project will follow.

Lastly, an agreement with Tri County Technology Center for leasing of office space for an East Side Substation of the Bartlesville Police Department will be discussed.

The Bartlesville City Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd at City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave. The meeting will take place at 7:00 p.m.