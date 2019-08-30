Posted: Aug 30, 2019 7:18 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2019 8:15 PM

Tom Davis

The weather was nearly perfect Friday evening for the opening ceremonies for the 1st Annual Midwest Regional Cricket Tournament benefiting the Washington County SPCA's new building fund.

Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell was a part of the opening ceremonies Friday night at Daniels Field Lowe's on Adams Blvd. Pinnell, who serves as Secretary of Tourism and Branding on Governor Kevin Stitt’s cabinet, described the event as a wonderful new way to draw people to Bartlesville saying as events like this are created, the tourism dollars come in and with the tax dollars it generates, not only does Bartlesville benefit but the entire state of Oklahoma does as well.

Tyler Vaclaw, President of theBartlesville Cricket Club said,"The effort is to start a brand new Bartlesville tradition with this tournament as teams from the Midwest will be competing with our very own Bartlesville Cricket Club for the title."

Mayor Copeland said he once saw a game of Cricket played in England when at the World Jamboree in 2007a few years ago and he hopes to learn a little more about the game this weekend.

Copeland said, "We look forward to good things coming. We've already heard interest from others further afield asking about it and 'what to we do to come the next time?' "

The event is organized by Leadership Bartlesville Class 28 and is supported by local businesses, The tournament is run by Bartlesville Cricket Club with proceeds going to the across from Washington County SPCA and its new building fund.

The SPCA was given a check for $10,000 prior to the match during the opening ceremonies.

Food trucks, concessions, drinks and event T-shirt’s available onsite and ther is no charge to wach the matches.

SCHEDULE

Friday, August 30, 2019

7:00 PM

Opening Ceremonies

7:30 PM

1st Game: TSCL vs. BCC

Saturday, August 31, 2019

10:00 AM

2nd Game: Dallas vs. BCC

2:30 PM

3rd Game: TSCL vs. Colorado

7:00 PM

4th Game: Dallas vs. Colorado

Sunday, September 1, 2019

10:00 AM

5th Game: TSCL vs. Dallas

2:30 PM

6th Game: BCC vs. Colorado

7:00 PM

Semifinal

Monday, September 2, 2019

10:00 AM

Final

Direct donating link here, please mention "tournament":

https://bit.ly/313G5UP