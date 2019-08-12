Posted: Sep 01, 2019 7:12 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2019 7:12 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent McCauley was recently spotlighted by AASA in its nationwide #LeadersMatter campaign.

The #LeadersMatter campaign showcases school districts where the exemplary leadership of the superintendent has resulted in meaningful, measurable outcomes for the schools, students, and communities they serve.

McCauley was nominated by, Pam Deering, Executive Director, Oklahoma Association of School Administrators.

Part of the nominating text reads:

Chuck McCauley became a leader in Oklahoma’s dealing with the teacher walkout. As a second-year superintendent during the walkout, McCauley knew the frustrations of his staff regarding the lack of funding for raises and school operational funds. The idea of a walkout surfaced to force the Oklahoma Legislature to confront the issue of poor teacher pay. With several funding plans failing in the Legislature, the walkout became a reality.

McCauley also played a role in helping to end the walkout as well.

In this case, McCauley was a catalyst for change. He recognized the problems and worked on solutions that included a statewide effort resulting in statewide change for teachers and staff with raises.

