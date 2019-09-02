Posted: Sep 02, 2019 9:24 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2019 9:43 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Board of Education may approve 10 new and revised Dewey Public School policies in their next meeting.

Action on approving the Estimate of Needs for Fiscal Year 2020 will be discussed later in the meeting. The Board will look to terminate the contract with Laurel Guild for Certified Athletic Training services for the current school year as well.

Also in the meeting, approving the ACT assessment as the College and Career Ready Assessment of choice for Dewey High School for 2019-2020 will be discussed.

The Dewey Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd in the McCrary Conference Room at the Administration Building. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m.