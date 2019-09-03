Posted: Sep 03, 2019 9:30 AMUpdated: Sep 03, 2019 9:30 AM

Tom Davis

A Washington County man was injured Monday in a one-vehicle accident just before 8 am on County Road 100 at County Road 4020 3 miles east and 4 miles north of Copan.

William Rodgers, 24, of Wann left the roadway overcorrecting a turn and smashed his vehicle into a post.

Rodgers was transported by Air Vac to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa where he is listed in critical condition with internal injuries.