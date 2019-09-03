Posted: Sep 03, 2019 9:34 AMUpdated: Sep 03, 2019 9:34 AM

The Nowata County Commissioner held a brief meeting on Tuesday morning. District three commissioner Troy Friddle brought an item forward regarding some problem trees that could potentially cause damage to the United Methodist Church. At this time, they have not caused any damage. Crews will be sent out to take preventive action.

The commissioners also swore in Alluwe Fire Chief Rocky Seals as a member of the 911 Trust Authority. Also, donations of recreational supplies were accepted on behalf of the sheriff’s office.