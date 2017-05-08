Posted: Sep 03, 2019 12:40 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2019 12:40 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met at the courthouse in Pawhuska on Monday morning for a regularly scheduled meeting.

The Green Country Volunteer Fire Department was on hand petitioning to establish themselves as a county fire department. This department serves far southern Osage County. The District Attorney's Office had already looked over their case and believed everything looked fine. Therefore, the commissioners made a motion to hold a public hearing on the matter during Monday, September 30th's regularly scheduled meeting.

The commissioners signed a resolution setting the maximum amount of insurance dollars the county will pay each full-time employee for the 2020 calendar year. That number came in at just over $1,000.

A new policy and procedures manual for the Osage County Fairgrounds was signed. This is an item that had been tabled for several weeks so that the commissioners could make all the necessary adjustments to the handbook.

The commissioners also rescinded a bid from last week on a firm who was going to make repairs to a building in McCord. The new bis went to Eagle Carports, with a low bid of just over $40,000.

Court Clerk Sheila Bellamy also let everyone know the courthouse phones will be off for a short time on Wednesday while the new phone system gets put in place.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.