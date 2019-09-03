News
Osage County
Posted: Sep 03, 2019
Green Country Volunteer Fire Hopes to be County Department
Ty Loftis
The Green Country Volunteer Fire Department serves far southern Osage County and they were at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting petitioning to establish themselves as a county fire district.
The district attorney's office has already seen the petition and is fine with the wording. The commissioners made a motion to hold a public hearing during Monday, Sept. 28th's regularly scheduled meeting.
The Green Country Volunteer Fire Department serves nearly 1,200 homes.
