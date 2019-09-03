Posted: Sep 03, 2019 1:23 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2019 1:23 PM

Ty Loftis

The Green Country Volunteer Fire Department serves far southern Osage County and they were at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting petitioning to establish themselves as a county fire district.

The district attorney's office has already seen the petition and is fine with the wording. The commissioners made a motion to hold a public hearing during Monday, Sept. 28th's regularly scheduled meeting.

The Green Country Volunteer Fire Department serves nearly 1,200 homes.