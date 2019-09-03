Posted: Sep 03, 2019 2:12 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2019 2:12 PM

Ty Loftis

Individual towns across Osage County are beginning to get help from FEMA in terms of recovery efforts and cleanup. Districts 1, 2 and 3 will get together for a meeting with FEMA next Friday to begin assessing the best way to go about making things better for the citizens of Osage County. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts explains what members from each district will need to have at the meeting.

This meeting is an opportunity for each district to present to FEMA what they believe their needs will cost for continued cleanup.

Roberts will be glad to have this meeting because he knows that there are several projects Osage County would not be able to pay for.

Even with Hurricane Dorian approaching the United States, Roberts expects plenty of FEMA employees to stay stationed here in Oklahoma.