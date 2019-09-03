Posted: Sep 03, 2019 2:15 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2019 3:44 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 75 and County Road 2400 on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred approximately 2 miles south of Bartlesville and closed the northbound and southbound lanes. Traffic was blocked for 30 minutes.

Trooper Mitch Callahan said a northbound truck pulling a trailer failed to yield and clipped a southbound vehicle. The size of the travel trailer is what caused the traffic to be blocked for so long.

Trooper Callahan said a pregnant woman was taken to the Jane Phillips Medical Center with minor injuries. He said she tried to avoid being clipped by the truck but could not do so.

Overall, Trooper Callahan said this was a minor incident and that they were able to clear the scene quickly. He said the woman and her unborn child will more than likely be okay.