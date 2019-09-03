Posted: Sep 03, 2019 2:23 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2019 2:23 PM

Max Gross

A thirty-five-year sentence in the state penitentiary is being recommended for Erich Colliver after being convicted of one count of child sexual abuse. Colliver’s case was tried last week at the Washington County Courthouse in front of district judge Linda Thomas.

Colliver was also found guilty of one count of child neglect. The defendant was found not guilty on other charges of lewd proposals to a minor and child abuse by injury. Court documents state that Colliver abused a girl from the ages of 14 to 16 ending in June 2018. A sentencing date is set for October 19.