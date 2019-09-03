Posted: Sep 03, 2019 2:26 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2019 2:32 PM

The Washington County SPCA has everything to be excited about after they received $10,000 for their new building fund.

The funds were received from the first annual Midwest Cricket Tournament held in Bartlesville over Labor Day weekend. SPCA Shelter Manager Tonya Pete said they are grateful to receive the funds and that the Cricket Tournament has kicked off the funding for the new building.

Currently, the Washington County SPCA is in their pre-planning phase for their new shelter. An artist rendering will be available to the public by the end of September.

Pete said they have high hopes for their new facility. She said they are looking to install proper quarantine facilities to isolate their sick animals.

They are hoping to have a better, more receptive area for volunteers, customers and employees as well. Pete said it is hard to get people to come out and volunteer in their current shelter along Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey.

Last spring's flooding caused some damage to the older building. They did have to remove a couple feet of dry wall due to mold. Deep cleanings and bacteria removal was also needed because of the flood waters.

Pete said the building will sustain them for now, but they do not want to be displaced by another flood. Long-term, she said it is not a place where they want to sustain themselves.

Once they move into the new shelter, they have to return the old building to the former owners. The new facility will be built along Highway 75 between the Tractor Supply Company and the Silver Lake Baptist Church. No timeline is set on when construction will begin.