Posted: Sep 03, 2019 5:49 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2019 5:57 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Board of Education approved several new and revised policies for Dewey Public Schools on Tuesday evening.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said the policy that gives them the most flexibility revolves around substitute teachers. He said in the last legislative session, they allowed for more days for a sub to teach during a school year. They went up to 135 days for non-certified substitutes and 145 days for certified substitutes.

The Board got in line with this change. All 10 new and revised policies were approved. The Fiscal Year 2020 Estimate of Needs was also approved in the Board meeting.

The contract with Laurel Guild for certified athletic training services was terminated. Guild took a new position and the Dewey Board of Education is looking for a new trainer to act as a health professional that will conduct concussion protocol checks during Dewey Bulldogger football games.

Later, they approved the required school day for DPS from the minimum total of 180 days to the minimum required 1,080 hours for the current school year. A contract with Deniece Chinn for speech pathology services for the current school year would be approved as well.

The ACT assessment as the College and Career Ready Assessment of choice for Dewey High School would be approved. Lastly, the sactioning of several DPS parent organizations (PTO, FFA Alumni Association, and Band Boosters) were approved.