Posted: Sep 03, 2019 7:10 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2019 7:18 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council approved a resolution to amend the City of Dewey's 2019-2020 Fiscal Year Budget on Tuesday night.

City Manager Kevin Trease explained that they needed an increase for their General Obligation Bond. He said they were $17,660 low.

An increase of $17,660 in ad valorem collection revenues was approved. A $17,660 increase in G.O. Debt expenditures was also approved.

City Manager Trease said there was also a need to increase revenues and expenditures somewhere else. He said this is money received from insurance to pay for damages caused by a lightning strike last spring that took out the copy machine and the overhead projector at City Hall.

In total, an additional increase of $27,468 in miscellaneous revenue and other services and fees was approved.