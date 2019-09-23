Posted: Sep 03, 2019 10:00 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2019 10:02 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council declared September 23, 2019 as Lieutenant Robb Fouts and Dr. Holly Fouts Day. The declaration was presented at a special meeting on Monday night. Lt. Fouts unexpectedly passed in September of last year. His wife Holly also tragically passed away a short time later. Councilman Jim Curd read the declaration.

Several members of the Fouts family and BPD officers were in attendance.

Prior to the council meeting the Bartlesville Education Authority met. An agreement was reached for the council to serve as a financial conduit to help the school system facilitate several projects. Financial advisor Jon Wolff explains.

The council would later approve a subsequent item allowing this agreement to be finalized. The BEA will begin preparing packages to send to local and regional banks. Bids are expected to be returned on September 26.