Posted: Sep 04, 2019 10:43 AMUpdated: Sep 04, 2019 10:55 AM

Garrett Giles

Osage County residents and some Washington County citizens will have an opportunity to have their voices heard Thursday evening.

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma and AEP Oklahoma Transmission Company are inviting community members and landowners to learn more about the Eliza Creek-to-Shidler Transmission Line Rebuild Project. This project involves upgrading approximately 41 miles of electrical transmission line and associated substations along the line route. PSO expects to begin work in the spring of 2020 and conclude in the summer of 2022.

PSO invites community members and landowners to learn more about the project at an upcoming open house. The public event takes place on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 5:30 pm. to 7:30 p.m. at the Pawhuska Community Center, located at 520 Lynn Ave.

There is no formal presentation, so attendees can arrive at any time to review maps and talk with project representatives. The Company plans to rebuild the power line in its existing right-of-way. It may need to supplement existing easements to bring them up to current standards. The improvements will help ensure reliability for PSO customers and support economic development.

Only a portion of District 2 in Washington County is impacted by the project. From Sunset Boulevard in Bartlesville to the west is what could see some effects. This includes the water tower and the Bartlesville Municipal Airport.