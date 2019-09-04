Posted: Sep 04, 2019 11:13 AMUpdated: Sep 04, 2019 11:13 AM

Ty Loftis

Three defendants were back in Osage County court Wednesday morning for a status hearing.

Toby Bighorse, Daniel Keene and Maurice Kent will be back in Osage County court on November 14 for the start of their trial. The three are being charged with first or second degree murder in the alternative for the October 1 shooting death of John Adkins.

When the defendants were last in court, the prosecutors attempted to argue that the incident took place on Native American land and that the State should not have the ability to argue the case. The judge disagreed however.

The three were believed to be traveling in a car north of Pawhuska when a fight broke out and Adkins was stabbed and killed. His body was found 17 days later approximately one mile north of Pawhuska.