Posted: Sep 04, 2019 12:27 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2019 1:25 PM

Garrett Giles

A citizen at Dewey's City Council expressed some concern about cars driving too fast in her neighborhood.

The area where the alleged speeding has occurred is in the north and south 100 Blocks of Wyandotte Avenue in Dewey. There was also some concern of cars driving too fast on East 1st Street as people are heading west towards Highway 75 or Osage Avenue, which runs through the heart of the City.

It was requested that one or two “Children At Play” signs be installed in the area just south of Hick's Park. The Dewey City Council said they will look to see if they have any signs in stock. If not, signs will need to be ordered.