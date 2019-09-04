Posted: Sep 04, 2019 1:56 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2019 2:02 PM

Garrett Giles

The 105th Washington County Free Fair starts Thursday at the Washington County Fair Grounds in Dewey.

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle encourages attendance at the event. He said there are quite a few changes this year, which can be attributed to the Fair Boards willingness to take it to a new level. That activity has encouraged Commissioners Antle.

One new change this year is the theme. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics – also known as STEM – will be the new theme for the Free Fair. Board Member Rebecca Moses explained that there will be several interactive exhibits you and your kiddos can expect when you visit.

The Tri County Technology Center, the Bartlesville Mayors for Monarchs, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Bartlesville Garden Club, the Washington County Master Gardeners, and the Independence Science and Technology Center will offer STEM exhibits at the Free Fair. Children's Barnyard, The Cattlewomen's Association, and Bartlesville Public Schools will also be in attendance. The BPS will have drones on display.

Kids will get a passport and they will receive a stamp for each both they visit. After they visit a certain number of booths, there will be free items that they can obtain.

Fair Board Chairman Shannon Adcock said the passports are being used to help kids and parents navigate their way through the Free Fair. It's supposed to be engaging and encourage kids to ask questions. Adcock said they hope that this will get kids invested in their future as well, since they will be the future leaders of our communities.

The Washington County Free Fair is free and open to all who want to attend. Everything starts at 9:00 a.m. daily. You can be a part of all the fun Thursday, Sept. 5th through Saturday, Sept. 7th.