Posted: Sep 04, 2019 2:25 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2019 2:28 PM

Ty Loftis

Volunteers from the May flooding in Osage County continue to help in any way they can, but Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said help is still needed.

FEMA is busy at work doing all they can to improve things across the county. Roberts said even with Hurricane Dorian impacting the United States, he expects continued help from the agency.

Roberts says it is easy for anyone interested in signing up to help volunteer.

Roberts was sure to thank all of the volunteers who have already lent their time.