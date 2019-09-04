Posted: Sep 04, 2019 2:48 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2019 2:48 PM

Max Gross

The Plans for a possible new disc golf course in Bartlesville were announced at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Jon Linblom of Safari Smiles presented the idea.

Lindblom says that the city will not have to pay for any of the project. The proposed course idea is set just to the north of Lee Lake near the Daniels Fields. The area is located in the floodplain and non-developable for any other use. The proposed project would require a small amount of tree removal. Lindblom says disc golf is a growing sport and this could bring more tourism money to Bartlesville.

The council unanimously approved the proposal. Lindblom says he will hire a professional disc golf course designer to set a final layout. He also wanted to emphasize the actual course will not cross Pathfinder despite its close proximity.