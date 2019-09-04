Posted: Sep 04, 2019 2:59 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2019 3:02 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way's Day of Caring normally take place towards the end of September.

Marketing Manager Whitney Virden said the event is set for Tuesday, Sept. 24th, but there's a catch. She said projects happen before or after the established Day of Caring event.

Day of Caring is a day where some projects will take place, but it is usual a day where people can get in touch with non-profits. To find a Day of Caring project, you can visit bvilledayofcaring.org.

On the website, Virden said each project that is still available will be listed. A number of volunteers that may be needed might be listed with the event as well, so you and you friends and/or co-workers can claim an event that you can volunteer at. Once registered, the non-profit's contact information will be sent to you so you can establish a time to meet and volunteer.

Bartlesville Regional United Way focuses on three things: Giving, Volunteering and Advocacy. Virden said this is one of those building blocks of giving back to the community. She said sometimes giving is not a monetary gift.

In the past, BRUW has had around 150 projects covered in their Day of Caring initiative. Usually all projects are selected, but some of them are not selected. Unfortunately, there hasn't been much that the BRUW could do if there is a shortage of volunteers and overabundance of project, but they encourage you to get out and volunteer.

Bartlesville Regional United Way is also getting set to kick-off their new campaign on Friday, Sept. 6th at Bartlesville High School's Custer Stadium during the Bruins' season opener at home. They will be tailgating before the game as well.

BRUW serves Nowata, Osage and Washington Counties. They also serve portions of southeastern Kansas. They have 13 partner agencies and BRUW reached their $2.3 million dollar goal to improve the areas of health, education and financial stability in our communities.