Posted: Sep 04, 2019 3:48 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2019 3:48 PM

Garrett Giles

Broken Arrow’s Senator Nathan Dahm has announced that he has filed Senate Bill 1081 to push back against any proposed red flag laws coming from the federal government.

The bill, titled the “Anti-Red Flag Act,” would preempt all current or future proposed red flag laws coming from Washington D.C. and make them null, void, and of no effect in the State of Oklahoma. The bill also would prohibit any state or local entities from accepting federal funds to try and entice state agencies into implementing infringements on Oklahoma citizens’ Constitutional rights.

Sen. Dahm said the Second Amendment is abundantly clear that it is an individual right to keep and bear arms. He said it is also necessary to keep a free state.

SB1081will be available to be heard in the next legislative session beginning February 2020.