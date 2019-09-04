Posted: Sep 04, 2019 4:06 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2019 4:07 PM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R) called into our Bartlesville Radio studios today for a conversation about the opioid lawsuits, the state's economy, a movie that may be filmed in Osage County, gun rights and a little about the dinner he had Tuesday night with Washington County Judge Vaclaw who happens to be a finalist for a seat on the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Here is the Podcast of that conversation: