Posted: Sep 05, 2019 1:13 PMUpdated: Sep 05, 2019 1:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma continues to take positive steps to reduce infant deaths.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced that the State’s infant mortality rate has decreased by 17-percent since 2007. That equates to 183 more babies able to spend their first birthday with their families. The national IMR is 5.9-percent, and the OSDH said they still have a long way to go to get there.

The accomplishment, however, is the result of a number of programs including the Preparing for a Lifetime program, and the statewide initiative called “It's Everyone’s Responsibility.” Key messages of the initiative are:

Being healthy before and between pregnancies greatly improves the chances of having a healthy pregnancy and baby.

Having a full-term pregnancy and breastfeeding offers a baby the best start in life.

Recognizing the signs and getting help for maternal mood disorders can improve health for both mother and baby.

Placing baby on his/her back to sleep alone in a crib and avoiding exposure to secondhand smoke decreases the risk of SIDS.

Knowing how to prevent leading causes of injury, such as correctly installing infant car seats, helps keep baby safe and secure.

Learning what to do if the baby will not stop crying may help prevent Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Improvements in priorities, including a dramatic decrease in the rate of teen births and a significant reduction in smoking rates among pregnant women also has contributed to fewer infant deaths.

During September, which is Infant Mortality Awareness Month, the Preparing for a Lifetime initiative will celebrate its 10th anniversary by moving forward together and remaining committed to the health and wellness of Oklahoma’s moms, babies and families.