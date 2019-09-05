Posted: Sep 05, 2019 1:30 PMUpdated: Sep 05, 2019 1:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Highlights of the Oklahoma Transportation Commission’s meeting on Tuesday included their vote to award 14 contracts totaling nearly $45 million to improve highways, roads and bridges in 11 counties.

Washington County received one of the contracts in the amount of $509,146. This is for joint and seal repair on the Double Creek Bridge along Highway 75 that crosses over the Caney River. The bridge is located just to the south of the US-75 intersection with County Road 2500 as you head to Ochelata.

Contracts were awarded for projects in Blaine, Creek, Custer, Ellis, Grady, Oklahoma, Pittsburg, Sequoyah, Tillman, and Tulsa counties as well.

The nine-member Oklahoma Transportation Commission, appointed by the governor and legislative leadership to oversee the state's transportation development, awards contracts every month for road and bridge construction. The commission will meet again on Monday, Oct. 14th at 11:00 a.m.