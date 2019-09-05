Posted: Sep 05, 2019 2:01 PMUpdated: Sep 05, 2019 2:03 PM

Garrett Giles

Ryan Lance, Chairman and CEO of ConocoPhillips, will make his return to Bartlesville next week.

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce invites you to their upcoming Forum Brunch where Lance will give an update on the company. You can register for the event by calling 918.336.8708.

The Forum will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the City Church of Bartlesville located at 4222 Rice Creek Road. Tickets include lunch and cost $25 per person. $275 can get you reserved seating for eight.