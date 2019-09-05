Posted: Sep 05, 2019 2:41 PMUpdated: Sep 05, 2019 2:41 PM

Max Gross

Progress continues to be made on the Tower Center at Unity Square project. The downtown green space is seeing demolition and earthwork take place in the area between the Bartlesville Community Center and Price Tower Arts Center.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting a change order on the project was approved. The order was for just over $12,000. Donations and grants totaling $400,000 have allowed the council to add elements to the project that previously would have made it over budget. City councilman Alan Gentges explains.

It is expected that several more change orders will go before the council. Substantial construction on the space is expected to be finished by December.