Posted: Sep 05, 2019 2:49 PMUpdated: Sep 05, 2019 2:53 PM

Garrett Giles

On their honor, Scouts and Scout Leaders alike in the Cherokee Area Council will do their best to put on a great celebration at the end of the month.

They will join the Cimarron Council to host a parade in Pawhuska to celebrate the first ever Scout Troop to hit American soil 110-years ago. CAC Scout Executive Phillip Wright said Pawhuska is home to the first troop and that it is important to remember scouting's origins and to remind scouts that they, too, are making history.

The camporee at Camp McClintock starts on Friday, Sept. 27th and will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 29th. The parade will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28th at 10:00 a.m. To register for any and all events, you can call 918.336.9170.

An Eagle Scout gathering will be held at the Pawhuska Community Center following the parade. Wright said the parade will start at the Heritage Bank in Downtown Pawhuska. It will pass by the Pioneer Woman Mercantile and all the way down to the Historical Society where the Scouting Museum is located.

The parade is open to all Cub Scouts, all Scouts BSA troops and all Venturing Crews.

You will need to register for the gathering if you are an interested Eagle Scout. Wright said you can call the same number listed before or you can call the Cimarron Council offices out of Enid.

A perk is the "Gathering of Eagles" patch that will be given away for Eagle Scouts that participate in the parade. The limited edition patch will say "Cherokee Area Council and Cimarron Council Gathering of Eagles." This can only be obtained at the event and will not be sold at any store.

If you are an Eagle Scout that is 18-years or older, you will get a special shirt that is being provided by the banks in Pawhuska, but again, you must call your local Scout Service Center. This must be done by Friday, Sept. 6th.

Wright added that they also have a “Recruitment Contest” that you can enter into to win $25 gift cards or other great prizes.