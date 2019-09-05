Posted: Sep 05, 2019 2:58 PMUpdated: Sep 05, 2019 2:58 PM

Ty Loftis

A man has been booked into the Washington County jail on charges of threatening to kill and assault with a deadly weapon.

On Wednesday evening, an officer was dispatched to a residence in Copan in reference to a son, Jason Donald Kelly, trying to kill his mother. Upon arrival, the mother explained the situation and told officers that once Kelly learned the victim was calling the cops, Kelly took off running.

The victim stated that Kelly had threatened to kill her approximately three hours before officers arrived. She further stated that Kelly threatened her a second time with a sword. That is when she decided to lock herself in the bedroom and call 911. While the victim was calling 911, Kelly was yelling and hitting the bedroom door with the sword attempting to get inside the room.

The officers wanted to make sure that Kelly wasn't still in the home. When searching, they found her bedroom door that Kelly had hit with a sharp object multiple times. The victim also handed officers the black sword, approximately three feet long.

Officers received a second phone call at 3 o' clock Wednesday night in reference to Kelly returning home. Officers yelled at Kelly to come out of the house and they placed him under arrest. Kelly explained to the officers that he did nothing wrong and the victim was crazy.

Kelly's bond is set at $1,500 on the condition that he has no contact with the alleged victim. He is due in court on October 16 at 9 a.m.