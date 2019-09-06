Posted: Sep 06, 2019 9:56 AMUpdated: Sep 06, 2019 9:56 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska for a regularly scheduled meeting and they look to get a number of things accomplished.

JL and Associates has made a proposal to be the firm that is willing to demolish the Fairfax Furniture Store and the Bighill Trading Post in Fairfax. The County Commissioners will talk about possibly allowing JL and Associates to tear down those buildings.

There will be discussion on the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and the certificate of compliance that comes with it. This will affect the growers in the county. The commissioners tabled this item last week because they didn’t have enough information on the subject.

There will also be discussion regarding needed improvements to the Clarence L. Brantley Indoor Arena at the Osage County Fairgrounds. They will also talk about needed improvements to the Osage County Courthouse.

There will also be a revised employee drug and alcohol testing policy handbook that will need to be signed by the commissioners.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for anyone interested in attending.