Posted: Sep 06, 2019 1:29 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2019 1:29 PM

Garrett Giles

The Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council for Bartlesville Public Schools met Wednesday to discuss issues and provide feedback for the district. The students meet quarterly with Superintendent Chuck McCauley, Bartlesville High School Principal LaDonna Chancellor, and Granger Meador, the Executive Director of Technology and Communications.

The council was selected with the help of Ms. Chancellor and includes four seniors: Gloria Castillo, William Shiflet, Scout Webb, and Stone Yang, and four juniors: Kaitlyn McKinley, Audrie Rathman, Preston Willis, and Eli Winter.

On Wednesday, the council discussed with Mr. Meador the technology improvements throughout the district. The students shared, from their perspective, what is working well and what needs more attention. The BPS said discussions like these are vital for the district to gather student feedback and input to maintain its focus on advancing excellence in Bartlesville Public Schools.