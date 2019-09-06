Posted: Sep 06, 2019 2:24 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2019 2:25 PM

Garrett Giles

PDG Creative in Bartlesville has won Summit Awards for logo design and outdoor advertising.

The Silver Award was presented to them for their logo design for Tactical Male. They won bronze for their outdoor campaign design for OKM Music’s 35th Annual Music Festival that took place in June.

PDG Creative said they are humbled and grateful to have received the recognition from the SIA. They said they have an amazing team that works hard every day to put out the best work possible.