Posted: Sep 06, 2019 2:31 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2019 2:32 PM

Garrett Giles

The Cherokee Health Clinic just outside of the Town of Ochelata was on a short, precautionary lockdown on Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Scott Owen said there was a possible disturbance where one person fled into a field. He said the suspect allegedly had a gun, but no one was found nor was there any evidence of a gun in the area.

Everything in the area is calm, according to Sheriff Owen. All is back to usual business, and they will have more pertinent information if and when it becomes available.