Posted: Sep 06, 2019 3:32 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2019 3:33 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey is bracing itself for the 2019 edition of Circus Saurus that is coming to town.

The Circus will feature artists from around the world and you and your kids can immerse yourselves into a mythological quest where fantasies and dreams become a reality. Unicorns, dinosaurs and Asian elephants will excite you next Tuesday and Wednesday when you visit the Washington County Fairgrounds at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. both days.

Daredevils will take on the Wheel of Destiny, jugglers will take on high speeds and acrobats will perform their tumbling act as well. Do not fear the clowns, as they will be there to provide hilarious entertainment along with the aerial artists.

The Carson and Barnes Circus invites the Dewey and surrounding communities to join them as they bathe their beautiful elephants in a Spa Day as well. The mighty pachyderms will enjoy a luxury bath as guessts take the opportunity to enjoy these animals up close and learn about their species. This will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10th before the 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances.

After the circus wraps-up in Dewey, they will head south. If you didn't catch them at the Washington County Fairgrounds, you can visit them at the Skaitook Round Up Club on Thursday, Sept. 12th.

For more information and tickets, call 580.743.7292.